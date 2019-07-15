July 15 (UPI) -- Ralph Fiennes starts a spy agency in the first trailer for upcoming Kingsman prequel, The King's Man.

The clip, released Monday, shows Fiennes recruiting for the Kingsman organization, taking star Harris Dickinson under his wing during World War I.

"I know you want to fight, but there are other ways of doing your duty," Fiennes says to Dickinson as he takes him to the Kingsman clothing store where agents are outfitted.

The teaser also includes footage of Fiennes getting into a sword fight and a confrontation with a man who appears to be Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci, Rhys Ifans, Daniel Bruhl and Charles Dance also star in the film.

"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man," reads the synopsis.

The King's Man, helmed by series director Matthew Vaughn, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 14.

The film takes place before the events of Vaughn's Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which starred Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. The films are based on the comic book The Secret Service by writer Mark Millar and artist Dave Gibbons.