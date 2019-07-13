'Hill House' actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen lands lead in 'Invisible Man'

Actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen reportedly has signed on to star in "the Invisible Man." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The Haunting of Hill House and Dracula actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen is to play the lead in the upcoming film, The Invisible Man.

Deadline.com and Variety reported Jackson-Cohen's casting in the Blumhouse-Universal Pictures adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1897 science-fiction novel about a scientist who cannot be seen after an experiment goes awry.

The cast will also include Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer and Storm Reid.

Filming is scheduled to begin in Sydney this month.

Written, directed and executive produced by Upgrade filmmaker Leigh Whannell, the movie is set for theatrical release on March 13.

Claude Rains famously headlined a 1933 film version of The Invisible Man.