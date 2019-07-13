Christoph Waltz to play Blofeld again in Bond 25

Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga arrives on the red carpet at The National Board of Review Gala in New York City on January 5, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Stars Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci arrive at the French premiere of the new James Bond film "Spectre" on October 29, 2015. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Actor Christoph Waltz is to co-star in Bond 25. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz is set to return in Bond 25 as the villain he played in 2015's Spectre.

Variety and The Guardian reported Friday Waltz will reprise his role of Blofeld in the as-yet-untitled, 007 caper.

The actor was spotted at London's Pinewood Studios where filming is taking place.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the movie, which will once again star Daniel Craig as the suave secret agent. Also returning from previous Bond adventures are Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw and Rory Kinnear.

Joining the ensemble this time around is Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner Rami Malek.

Waltz's films include Downsizing and Carnage, as well as Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.