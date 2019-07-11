Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead arrives at the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" premiere on March 20, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Woody Harrelson has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller, "Kate." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- The Highwaymen and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri actor Woody Harrelson has signed on to co-star in the Netflix thriller, Kate.

He will share the screen with the previously cast Mary Elizabeth Winstead of Fargo and Mercy Street fame.

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is helming the movie, which was penned by Umair Aleem.

"After she's irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims," a synopsis for Kate said.

Harrelson, 57, is also known for his work in Cheers, True Detective, White Men Can't Jump, Natural Born Killers, Wag the Dog, The People vs. Larry Flynt and Zombieland.