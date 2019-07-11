'Bill & Ted Face the Music' adds Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor to ensemble

July 11 (UPI) -- Actresses Kristen Schaal and Holland Taylor have landed roles in the time-travel comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Orion Pictures announced Thursday.
The Last Man on Earth alum Schaal will play Kelly, a messenger from the future, while Two and a Half Men icon Taylor will play The Great Leader, "the most powerful person in the universe -- the center of which is San Dimas, Calif., 700 years in the future," a press release said.
The women join previously announced cast members Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr. and Jillian Bell.
Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot is helming the movie, which is scheduled for theatrical release on Aug. 21, 2020.