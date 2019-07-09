Trending Stories

BTS breaks music sales record in Japan
Keke Palmer calls 'Surviving R. Kelly' 'eye opening, painful, sad'
Famous birthdays for July 9: Tom Hanks, Courtney Love
'Floribama Shore' star Nilsa Prowant arrested for allegedly flashing breasts
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Anjelica Huston

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrities get silly on the red carpet

Latest News

Taliban, Afghan leaders agree to peace 'road map' ahead of U.S. talks
Ryan Reynolds joins Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot in 'Red Notice'
Lakers intend to start LeBron James at point guard
Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes gets thunderous dunk vs. Bulls
Latest legal fight to end Affordable Care Act lands in U.S. appeals court
 
Back to Article
/