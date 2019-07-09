Ryan Reynolds joins Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot in 'Red Notice'

Gal Gadot arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds is set to star in "Red Notice" alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds has joined the cast of Red Notice, an action thriller also starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

The film is moving from Universal to Netflix with the streaming service announcing that production will start in 2020. Universal had previously announced that the project would be released on Nov. 13, 2020.

Red Notice, from writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber who worked with Johnson on Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, will be an international thriller about the pursuit of the world's most wanted art thief.

Johnson is producing the film through his Seven Bucks Productions company with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Thurber is also producing alongside Beau Flynn with Scott Sheldon serving as executive producer.

"This is big & exciting," Johnson said on Twitter Monday about Red Notice.

"In our ever changing landscape with how movies are made, distributed and consumed by audiences, the goal was to create a true global event movie watched & enjoyed by the world - at the exact same time," he continued.