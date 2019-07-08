Brenda Song loses her memory in new 'Secret Obsession' trailer

July 8 (UPI) -- Brenda Song has lost her memory following a traumatic attack in the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming thriller, Secret Obsession.

The clip, released on Monday, features Song as Jennifer, a woman who wakes up in a hospital with amnesia. She is quickly introduced to her husband Russell (Mike Vogel) who takes her home.

Things start to take a turn for the worst, however, as Jennifer starts to realize that Russell isn't being completely honest with her.

Jennifer discovers that Russell is hiding a dark secret and that something has happened to her real husband. Dennis Haysbert also stars as a detective who begins to unravel the mystery.

Secret Obsession, from director Peter Sullivan who co-write the script with Kraig Wenman, is set to arrive on Netflix on July 18.

"A brutal attack leaves a young woman with amnesia, but when her memories start coming back, she realizes she no longer knows who to trust...not even those closes to her," reads a synopsis.