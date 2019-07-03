Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" star Tom Holland. The Marvel epic earned a record setting $39.3 million on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Sony and Marvel's latest superhero epic Spider-Man: Far From Home swinged into theaters on Tuesday, earning a record setting $39.3 million at the box office.

The amount is enough to give Spider-Man: Far From Home the record for best opening on a Tuesday, not adjusted for inflation.

Spider-Man: Far From Home breaks the record previously set by another film starring the iconic web-head, 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man which also opened on a Tuesday in July with $35 million.

The film is estimated to earn close to $150 million over its six-day opening. Sony is suggesting it will earn a lower, $125 million.

Worldwide, Spider-Man: Far From Home has collected $111 million after opening last weekend in China and Japan.

Spider-Man: Far From Home once again stars Tom Holland in the lead role as he encounters the villainous Mysterio, portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal. Holland's first solo adventure, Spider-Man: Homecoming, grossed $880 million worldwide.