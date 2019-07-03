Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 3: Elle King, Audra McDonald
Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy star in 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' trailer
South Korean Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun sentenced for drug use
Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort audition to portray Elvis in new biopic
Imagen Awards: Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez among nominees

Photo Gallery

 
The cast of 'Stranger Things 3' attends the premiere

Latest News

Women's World Cup soccer: USA to play Netherlands in final
Halle Bailey cast as Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' live-action remake
Former Kentucky Wildcats, NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen dies at 38
VA changes rules to allow display, request of religious symbols
Judge declines new trial for Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman
 
Back to Article
/