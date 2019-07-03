Halle Bailey cast as Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' live-action remake

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of R&B duo Chloe X Halle attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on June 16, 2018. It will be the 27th edition of the awards, and the second to jointly honor movies and television. The show will tape on Saturday, June 16th and air on Monday, June 18th. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Disney cast singer Halle Bailey as Ariel in its live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid on Wednesday.

Director Rob Marshall announced the casting in a statement, saying he spent several months meeting with talent in search of a lead for the film, Variety reported.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance -- plus a glorious singing voice -- all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," he said.

The film will be the feature film debut for the 19-year-old Bailey, who is best known for performing in the R&B group Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey.

"Dream come true," the group's Twitter account wrote.

dream come true... pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Bailey will join the cast, which already includes Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, while Melissa McCarthy is in discussions to play the villain Ursula. Bailey appears in Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish with her sister and Sara Shahidi.