July 2 (UPI) -- Rob Zombie will release his new film 3 From Hell in September.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday the horror movie will have a special three-day screening Sept. 16-18 in almost 900 theaters.

3 From Hell is a followup to Zombie's films House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and The Devil's Rejects (2005). Lionsgate and Saban Films have teamed with Fathom Events on the film's release, which will feature the unrated version of the movie.

The A.V. Club said each night's screening will feature unique content: Sept. 16 will have an introduction from Zombie and the first 50 attendees will receive a special poster, Sept. 17 will include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, and Sept. 18 will have a double feature of 3 From Hell and The Devil's Rejects.

3 From Hell stars Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig and Bill Moseley in their returning roles of Vera-Ellen "Baby" Firefly, Captain Spaulding and Otis B. Driftwood. Zombie shared a poster for the movie Monday on Instagram.

"Check out the official THREE FROM HELL teaser poster!!!!!" he captioned the post.

3 From Hell is Zombie's film since 31, which opened in September 2016.