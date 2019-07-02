Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort audition to portray Elvis in new biopic

Miles Teller (L) and Keleigh Sperry arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ansel Elgort arrives for the CinemaCon 2019 Warner Bros Studio red carpet on April 2. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Harry Styles is among a group of actors auditioning to play Elvis Presley in a new biopic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller are among five actors who have auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley for a new biopic from director Baz Luhrmann.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler have also tested for the role. Tom Hanks will play Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker.

Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) penned the script with Craig Pearce. The biopic will chronicle Presley's rise to stardom and his relationship with Parker.

Luhrmann is expected to decide who will portray Elvis in the coming weeks.

Styles, a former member of One Direction, made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Elgort, of Baby Driver fame, is set to star in Steven Spielberg's upcoming adaptation of West Side Story.

Teller will be seen in Top Gun: Maverick and Butler has a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which arrives in theaters July 26. Taylor-Johnson is best known for his roles in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron.