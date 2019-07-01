Trending Stories

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman tie the knot at Lenny Kravitz's Paris home
Famous birthdays for July 1: Olivia de Havilland, Deborah Harry
Melissa McCarthy in talks for villain role in 'Little Mermaid' remake
Lil Nas X posts about his sexuality: 'Thought I made it obvious'
Terry Crews says a 'White Chicks' sequel is in development

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Andrea Roth, Peter Facinelli to star in Lifetime's NXIVM sex cult movie
Hurricane Barbara forms well off coast of Mexico
Donald Trump signs $4.6 billion border aid bill
Oscars academy invites 842 new members
Former USC gynecologist pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
 
