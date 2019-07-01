Oscars academy invites 842 new members

Actress Gemma Chan attends the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Sterling K. Brown arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on March 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited Lady Gaga -- and 841 other artists -- to be members on Monday. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed Monday the list of 842 artists it invited to join its ranks.

Among the new members are performers, filmmakers, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, executives, and hair and makeup stylists.

Fifty percent of those invited are women and 29 percent are people of color, the academy noted.

The roster of new Oscar voters includes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Yareli Arizmendi, Claes Bang, Jamie Bell, Claire Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, Gemma Chan, Marina de Tavira, Stephen Dillane, Winston Duke and Jennifer Ehle.

Added as well to the membership are Claire Foy, Giancarlo Giannini, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Tom Holland, Tom Hollander, Lennie James, Gemma Jones, Anupam Kher, Lady Gaga, Tracy Letts, Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory, Natascha McElhone and Ofelia Medina.

Also among the newbies are Elisabeth Moss, Peter Mullan, Jack O'Connell, Archie Panjabi, Amanda Peet, Kevin Pollak, Will Poulter, Andrea Riseborough, Alexander Skarsgard, Tamlyn Tomita, Harriet Walter, Olivia Williams and Letitia Wright.