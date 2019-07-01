July 1 (UPI) -- Jumanji: The Next Level is giving fans a first glimpse of Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

The adventure comedy film released a first trailer Monday featuring DeVito as Spencer Gilpin's (Alex Wolff) grandfather, Eddie Gilpin, and Glover as Eddie's friend Milo Walker.

The preview shows Eddie and Milo join the Jumanji game after Spencer goes missing. Eddie's in-game avatar becomes Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), while Milo becomes Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar (Kevin Hart).

Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas return as the avatars Professor Sheldon Oberon, Ruby Roundhouse and Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough. The trailer also features newcomer Awkwafina in an unknown role.

Jumanji: The Next Level is a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which opened in theaters in December 2017. The movies follow Jumanji (1995) starring late actor Robin Williams and Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) starring Josh Hutcherson.

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters Dec. 13.