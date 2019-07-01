Andrea Roth, Peter Facinelli to star in Lifetime's NXIVM sex cult movie

Actress Allison Mack exits the United States Federal courthouse on April 24, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Actor Peter Facinelli attends the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Andrea Roth has landed the role of actress Catherine Oxenberg in the Lifetime movie, . File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Rescue Me alum Andrea Roth has signed on to play actress Catherine Oxenberg in the Lifetime movie, NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Nightmare.

Set to debut this fall, the film is based on the true story of how Oxenberg first introduced her daughter India (played by Jasper Polish) to the NXIVM sex cult, which was billed as a professional development and leadership group, then saved the young woman from physical and mental abuse.

Twilight franchise actor Peter Facinelli will play Keith Raniere, "the charming and charismatic secret organization leader with devious motives," a press release said.

Secret Girlfriend actress Sara Fletcher will play Keith's accomplice in the cult, Smallville actress Allison Mack.

A New York jury last month found Raniere guilty on seven charges associated with a scheme to lure women into the cult and prevent them from leaving.

He faces life in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 25.

Mack pleaded guilty in April to racketeering charges related to her involvement with the organization.

She faces up to 40 years behind bars when she is sentenced on Sept 11.

Oxenberg is best known for her portrayal of Amanda Carrington on the 1980s nighttime soap, Dynasty. She also played Leandra Thames on the limited series, Watch Over Me.