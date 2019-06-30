'Toy Story 4' tops the North American box office with $58M

June 30 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Toy Story 4 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second, consecutive weekend, earning an additional $58 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Annabelle Comes Home with $20.4 million, followed by Yesterday at No. 3 with $17 million, Aladdin at No. 4 with $9 million and The Secret Life of Pets 2 at No. 5 with $7 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Men in Black International at No. 6 with $6.7 million, Avengers: Endgame at No. 7 with $5.5 million, Child's Play at No. 8 with $4.3 million, Rocketman at No. 9 with $3.9 million and John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum at No. 10 with $3.2 million.