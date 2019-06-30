'Toy Story 4' tops the North American box office with $58M

Cast member Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story 4," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Keanu Reeves, the voice of Duke Caboom in "Toy Story 4," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody in "Toy Story 4," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Toy Story 4 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second, consecutive weekend, earning an additional $58 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Annabelle Comes Home with $20.4 million, followed by Yesterday at No. 3 with $17 million, Aladdin at No. 4 with $9 million and The Secret Life of Pets 2 at No. 5 with $7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Men in Black International at No. 6 with $6.7 million, Avengers: Endgame at No. 7 with $5.5 million, Child's Play at No. 8 with $4.3 million, Rocketman at No. 9 with $3.9 million and John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum at No. 10 with $3.2 million.