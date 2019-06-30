Melissa McCarthy in talks for villain role in 'Little Mermaid' remake

Actress Melissa McCarthy arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Melissa McCarthy arrives for the CinemaCon 2019 Warner Bros Studio red carpet in Las Vegas on April 2. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Actress Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula the sea witch in the upcoming, live-action version of "The Little Mermaid." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Bridesmaids actress Melissa McCarthy is in negotiations to play Ursula the sea witch in the live-action remake of the 1989 cartoon classic, The Little Mermaid.

The casting news was reported by Variety and EW.com.

Mary Poppins Returns and Chicago filmmaker Rob Marshall is directing the movie, which will feature songs from the original movie, as well as new tunes by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

McCarthy, 48, is a double Emmy winner for her guest stint on Saturday Night Live and her lead role on the sitcom, Mike & Molly.

Her film credits include Spy, The Heat, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Life of the Party,

The Danny Thomas Show and Too Close for Comfort alum Pat Carroll lent her voice to the villainous Ursula in the 1989 version of The Little Mermaid, memorably singing the song, "Poor Unfortunate Souls."