Mark Wahlberg in talks to replace Chris Evans in 'Infinite'

Actor Chris Evans arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Director Antoine Fuqua arrives for the premiere of "Equalizer 2" in Los Angeles on July 17, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark Wahlberg is in talks to star in Antoine Fuqua's movie, "Infinite." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg is in talks to replace Chris Evans in Paramount's Infinite, a big-screen adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz's novel, The Reincarnationist Papers.

Variety said Evans dropped out of director Antoine Fuqua's action thriller due to scheduling conflicts.

The Hollywood Reporter noted Wahlberg has a long history with Paramount, having starred in the studio's Transformers and Daddy's Home franchises, as well as Instant Family.

Infinite is scheduled to start filming in September. The project was announced in February.

Evans is best known for his portrayal of Captain America in the Avengers series of blockbusters.