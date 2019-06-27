Zendaya attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya wore a Spider-Man-inspired dress to the film's Los Angeles premiere.

The 22-year-old actress sported a backless, red and navy Armani Privé gown at the event Wednesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Zendaya said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that her dress was inspired by co-star Tom Holland's Spider-Man costume in the new movie.

"This was our homage to the Far From Home suit he wears," she said. "This is my own version."

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach said the same on Instagram.

"Is she was Spider-Man this would be her suit," he wrote.

Zendaya plays Michelle "MJ" Jones, a classmate of Peter Parker's (Holland), in the new Spider-Man movies. She spoke to Good Morning America about Far From Home this week, saying filming in London was an incredible experience.

"I occasionally got out of my hotel and actually did things, which was wonderful," the star said.

"The show shoots in so many historic landmarks and stuff like that, so it's kind of crazy to just be shooting ... and look around and be like, 'Oh wow, we're at the Tower Bridge right now,'" she added. "It was an incredible experience."

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters Tuesday. The movie co-stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.