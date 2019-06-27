June 27 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska team up in the first trailer for director and star Elizabeth Banks' reboot of Charlie's Angels.

The clip, released on Thursday, begins with Stewart in action as she goes undercover to take down a businessman who has stolen humanitarian aide money.

Balinska joins Stewart and the duo soon come into contact with Scott who is recruited into their spy organization.

Banks, Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou make appearances as multiple Bosleys, the representative for the mysterious Charles Townsend who is in charge of the Angles.

The trailer also features Noah Centineo flirting with Balinska and a new song by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

"With the word's smartest, bravest and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere," reads the synopsis.

Charlie's Angels is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 15.