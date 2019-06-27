Henry Cavill to co-star with Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes'

Actress Helena Bonham Carter arrives on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Millie Bobby Brown attends the premiere of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in Los Angeles on May 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Henry Cavill is to play Sherlock Holmes in the film, "Enola Holmes." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill has signed on to play the iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes in the new movie, Enola Holmes.

EW.com reported the casting news Thursday.

The Hollywood Reporter said Cavill -- who is known for playing Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League -- will play the older brother of aspiring detective Enola, who is being portrayed by Stranger Things standout Millie Bobby Brown.

The project was announced in January 2018.

The Legendary Entertainment film is based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series.

Helena Bonham Carter is playing Enola's mother in the screen version.