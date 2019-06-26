Dule Hill, James Roday confirm 'Psych 2' movie is in the works

June 26 (UPI) -- Actors Dule Hill and James Roday announced in a pair of Facebook videos that Psych: The Movie is set to air this winter.

The film follows USA Network's Santa Barbara-set, detective dramedy Psych, which ran 2008-14. The standalone caper Psych: The Movie aired in 2017.

In their brief and playful teasers, Hill and Roday promised a compelling murder mystery and "new and improved guest stars and even some of the old, tired ones."

"Psych is coming back," Roday said.

"Baaaack!" Hill sang.

"This holiday season!" the actors declared together.

"It's everything you love, nothing you don't," Roday said.

"Nope," added Hill.

"We're the organic mayonnaise of your cable TV," Roday said.

"Yes, we are," Hill agreed.