'Roma' wins big at Mexico's Ariel Awards

"Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Netflix's Roma, from writer and director Alfonso Cuaron, won big at Mexico's 2019 Ariel Awards.

Roma took home 10 awards on Monday in Mexico City including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen and Best Supporting Actress for Marina de Tavira.

Cuaron was unable to attend the event due to family matters and provided a video message in response to winning the awards.

"I am sad that I cannot be there with you tonight to close out the circle of Roma," Cuaron said. "I feel profoundly moved, appreciative and proud to belong to a community known throughout the world for its fraternity, solidarity and generosity."

Roma was filmed in Mexico City and stars Yalitza Aparicio in the lead role as a maid working for a middle class family in the 1970s.

The Good Girls won four awards including Best Actress for star Ilse Salas who won over Aparicio. Other Ariel Award winners included Noe Hernandez winning Best Actor for Ocho De Cada Diez and Birds of Passage winning Best Ibero-American Film.

Roma previously won Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars in February.