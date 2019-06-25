June 25 (UPI) -- George Clooney is set to direct a film adaptation of author Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel Good Morning, Midnight for Netflix.
Mark L. Smith penned the screenplay for the untitled project which will enter production in October, Netflix announced on Monday.
The novel, published in 2016, "follows a lonely scientist in the Arctic as he races to make contact with the crew of a spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth," the streaming service said on Twitter.
Clooney will also be producing alongside Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures, Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.
"Grant and I couldn't be more excited to be involved wit this incredible project," Clooney said in a statement. "Mark is a writer we've long admired and his script is haunting. We're thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well."
Clooney most recently directed two episodes of Hulu's Catch-22 limited series, which he also starred in. The actor's other directing credits include Suburbicon, The Monuments Men, The Ides of March, Leatherheads and Good Night, and Good Luck.