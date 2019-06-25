Constance Wu is set to star in a film adaptation of novel "Goodbye, Vitamin" for Universal. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Constance Wu has signed on to star in a film adaptation of Rachel Khong's novel Goodbye, Vitamin for Universal Pictures.

Wu, best known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians and ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, will be portraying the lead role of Ruth Young who discovers that her history professor father has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Wu's character, after she learns that her father has lost his job, returns home to team up with her dad's former student in order to stage a fake class so that he can continue to teach.

Wu is also executive producing with Dylan Clark producing. Jennifer Yee McDevitt is penning the screenplay.

Wu will next be seen in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer. The film, based on a 2016 New York magazine article about a group of former strippers who team up to scam their Wall Street clients, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 13.