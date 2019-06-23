'Toy Story 4' tops North American box office with $118M

June 23 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Toy Story 4 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $118 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Child's Play with $14.1 million, followed by Aladdin at No. 3 with $12.2 million, Men in Black International at No. 4 with $10.8 million and The Secret Life of Pets 2 at No. 5 with $10.3 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Rocketman at No. 6 with $5.7 million, John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum at No. 7 with $4.1 million, Godzilla: King of the Monsters at No. 8 with $3.7 million, Dark Phoenix at No. 9 with $3.6 million and Shaft at No. 10 with $3.55 million.
Rocketman is the only original film on the list with the nine others sequels, prequels and reboots.