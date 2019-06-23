'Toy Story 4' tops North American box office with $118M

Cast member Keanu Reeves, the voice of Duke Caboom in "Toy Story 4," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story 4," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody in "Toy Story 4," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Toy Story 4 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $118 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Child's Play with $14.1 million, followed by Aladdin at No. 3 with $12.2 million, Men in Black International at No. 4 with $10.8 million and The Secret Life of Pets 2 at No. 5 with $10.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Rocketman at No. 6 with $5.7 million, John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum at No. 7 with $4.1 million, Godzilla: King of the Monsters at No. 8 with $3.7 million, Dark Phoenix at No. 9 with $3.6 million and Shaft at No. 10 with $3.55 million.

Rocketman is the only original film on the list with the nine others sequels, prequels and reboots.