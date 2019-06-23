Niecy Nash to star in Lifetime's 'Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story'

Actress Ta'Rhonda Jones arrives for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Broadcast journalist Robin Roberts arrives at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Niecy Nash has signed on to star in Lifetime's movie, "Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Getting On, Claws and When They See Us actress Niecy Nash has signed on to star in Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, Lifetime announced.

Broadcast journalist Robin Roberts is executive producing the TV movie, which will co-star Rayven Symone Ferrell from The Hate U Give and Ta'Rhonda Jones from Empire.

Set in 1998 and based on real events, the film is expected to debut on the cable network in 2020.

A documentary about the real people involved will follow the dramatization.

"I'm thrilled to share this young woman's story and produce something so poignant for the Lifetime audience," Roberts, President of Rock'n Robin Productions, said in a press release. "I can't imagine anyone else tackling the complex role of Gloria than Niecy Nash. She's a talented and versatile actress and I can't wait to see it all come together."

Nash will play a woman who posed as a nurse and stole a baby from a hospital after she suffered a miscarriage. She raised the girl as her own, but the child (Ferrell) discovered at the age of 18 that she had been kidnapped.