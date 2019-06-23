Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo to co-star in 'Old Guard' movie

June 23 (UPI) -- 12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs alum Harry Melling and Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Veronica Ngo have joined the cast of Netflix's The Old Guard action-drama.
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood is now filming the graphic-novel adaptation in the United Kingdom.
"The Old Guard tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed," a press release said.
The movie's ensemble also includes Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli.