Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo to co-star in 'Old Guard' movie

Actress Charlize Theron arrives for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2019 in Las Vegas on April 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Harry Melling attends a photo call for "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2018. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has signed up for a role in the Netflix movie, "The Old Guard." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- 12 Years a Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs alum Harry Melling and Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Veronica Ngo have joined the cast of Netflix's The Old Guard action-drama.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood is now filming the graphic-novel adaptation in the United Kingdom.

"The Old Guard tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed," a press release said.

The movie's ensemble also includes Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli.