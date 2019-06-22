Production begins on 'Bliss' film starring Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson

June 22 (UPI) -- Production began this week in Los Angeles and Coatia on Bliss, Amazon's new sci-fi drama and romance starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson.

In the film, Wilson plays a recently divorced man whose life is changed by an apparently delusional, homeless woman.

"She believes they are living in an ugly, harsh world simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful 'real' world of bliss. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel's wild conspiracy theory," a press release from the streaming service said.

Mike Cahill, whose credits include I Origins and Another Earth, wrote and is directing Bliss.

"Mike Cahill is a brilliant storyteller gifted by a unique ability to craft the truly high-concept idea in a deeply soulful way that resonates with audiences. As a real fan of all his work, I am delighted that we can provide this opportunity for him to take his vision further than ever before. We know our global customers will be excited to see what Mike and his team -- Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson, and this fabulous cast and crew -- can do with such complex, yet real characters in such an imaginative and thrilling world. It will blow people's minds, I am sure," Ted Hope, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.