WWE stars The Miz (R) with his wife Maryse Ouellet. The Miz will be starring in Netflix's "The Main Event" alongside Kofi Kingston and Sheamus.

June 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is tag teaming with WWE on a new professional wrestling-based film titled The Main Event which will feature WWE stars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

The Main Event, described as a family movie, will follow an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler played by Seth Carr who discovers a magical mask and enters into a competition to become the next WWE superstar.

Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Parks & Recreation) is directing based off of a script by Larry Postel. Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino and Adam Pally are also set to star.

Production has stared in Vancouver with The Main Event set to arrive on Netflix in 2020. WWE Studios is producing.

WWE Studios, which handles Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!, has previously produced HBO's Andre the Giant documentary and feature film Fighting with My Family about the life of WWE star Paige that also starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Main Event is Netflix's latest professional wrestling project with the streaming service set to release a biopic on Hulk Hogan starring Chris Hemsworth as the living legend.