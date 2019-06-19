Jermaine Fowler joins 'Coming to America' sequel starring Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy (R) and his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher attend the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 6, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jermaine Fowler is set to star in "Coming to America 2" which will bring back star Eddie Murphy.

June 19 (UPI) -- Jermaine Fowler has been cast in Paramount's upcoming sequel to Coming to America, titled Coming 2 America, which will bring back original star Eddie Murphy.

Fowler is set to portray the long-lost son of Murphy's Akeem character, the royal leader of the fictional, wealthy African nation of Zamunda. Akeem will be returning to America in order to meet his son, the next heir to the throne.

Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) is directing the sequel which is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 7, 2020. Kenya Barris, who created ABC's Black-ish, is executive producing and rewrote the script by original Coming to America writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield.

The original Coming to America was released in 1988 and also starred Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos.

Fowler stars on CBS' Superior Donuts and has appeared in HBO's Crashing. He has starred in films such as Sorry to Bother You and Buffaloed.