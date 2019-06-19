Ice Cube joins cast of 'Covers' starring Tracee Ellis Ross

Dakota Johnson arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Traces Ellis Ross appears backstage during the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ice Cube is set to star in "Covers" alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Ice Cube has been cast in Focus Features' upcoming music industry comedy film titled Covers, the studio announced on Wednesday.

The rapper joins a cast that also includes Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson of Fifty Shades of Grey fame.

Covers is directed by Late Night helmer Nisha Ganatra based off of a screenplay by Flora Greeson. The film is set among the talent, fame and fast-paced world of Hollywood's music scene.

Production on the project is currently underway.

Ice Cube is best known for starring in films such as the Friday series, 21 Jump Street, Boyz n the Hood, and the Ride Along series.