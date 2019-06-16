'Men in Black: International' tops the North American box office with $28.5M

Actor Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet at the "Men In Black International" world premiere on June 11 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Tessa Thompson arrives on the red carpet at the "Men In Black International" world premiere on June 11 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Men in Black: International -- a sci-fi adventure starring Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Secret Life of Pets 2 with $23.8 million, followed by Aladdin at No. 3 with $16.7 million, Dark Phoenix at No. 4 with $9 million and Rocketman at No. 5 with $8.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Shaft with $8.3 million at No. 6, Godzilla: King of the Monsters at No. 7 with $8.1 million, John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum at No. 8, Late Night at No. 9 with $5.1 million and Ma at No. 10 with $3.6 million.