James Bond star Daniel Craig protects injured foot with boot during workout

Actor Daniel Craig attends the world premiere of "Spectre" in London on October 26, 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Actor Daniel Craig is heading back to work on the next James Bond movie this week. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- British actor Daniel Craig is wearing an orthopedic boot on his injured foot during a workout at a gym in a new photo released on the official James Bond Twitter account.

"#007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard @pinewoodstudios, prepping for shooting next week! #Bond25," reads a caption accompanying the black-and-white image of Craig exercising on Saturday.

Craig, 51, recently underwent minor ankle surgery due to an injury he sustained while filming the as-yet-untitled 25th James Bond movie in Jamaica. Despite Craig's injury, the international spy story is still on track for release on April 8, 2020.

Craig also played secret agent 007 in the films Spectre, Skyfall, Quantum of Solace and Casino Royale. This is expected to be his final outing in the role.