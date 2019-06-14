Pedro Almodovar to be honored at Venice Film Festival

Pedro Almodovar (L) and Antonio Banderas arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Pain And Glory" at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 17. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will be receiving a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar is set to be honored at the Venice Film Festival with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Almodovar, whose latest film Pain and Glory was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, is best known for directing 1988's Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, 1999's All About My Mother which won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Film, 2002's Talk to Her which won the Academy Award for Best Script, 2004's Bad Education and 2006's Volver, among others.

The Venice Film Festival is set to take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7. Actress Julie Andrews is also set to be honored with a Golden Lion.

"I am very excited and honored by the gift of this Golden Lion," Almodovar said in a statement. "This Lion is going to become my pet, along with the two cats I live with. Thanks from the bottom of my heart for me giving me this award."

Pain and Glory stars Antonio Banderas who won the Best Actor award at Cannes for his role in the film. Banderas, who frequently collaborates with Almodovar, is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Munich International Film Festival.