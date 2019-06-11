Oscars to take place Feb. 27 in 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed dates for the Oscars ceremonies in 2020, 2021 and 2022. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The 94th Academy Awards will take place in February 2022.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and ABC confirmed dates for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Oscars ceremonies in a press release Tuesday.

The 92nd Oscars will take place Feb. 9, 2020. The awards season kicks off with the Governors Awards on Oct. 27, 2019, with Oscars nominations announced Jan. 13, 2020.

The 93rd Oscars will take place Feb. 28, 2021. The 94th ceremony will also happen at the end of the month -- Feb. 27, 2022 -- due to the timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays.

The 2020 Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will broadcast live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

ABC said in May the 2020 ceremony may go hostless once again. The 2019 show happened without a host after comedian Kevin Hart bowed out following backlash to old homophobic tweets.