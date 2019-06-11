June 11 (UPI) -- Sisters Elsa and Anna are back in the latest trailer for Disney's upcoming animated sequel, Frozen 2.

The clip, released on Tuesday, follows Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) along with their companions Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven as the group travels north to the mysterious enchanted lands.

Troll Pabbie warns Anna to be careful on the journey and that Elsa's powers will be needed in order to protect their kingdom.

The trailer ends with Elsa encountering a giant foe who towers over a forest.

Frozen helmers Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are directing once again based on a script by Allison Schroeder and Lee. The film is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 22.

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous, but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough," reads the synopsis.