Actor Josh Gad attends the premiere of "Mr Holmes" in London on June 10, 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Actress Idina Menzel arrives at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event on December 9, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A new trailer for actress Kristen Bell's animated movie "Frozen 2" is set to debut on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Disney said the next trailer for its animated movie Frozen 2 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning America on ABC.

The announcement was made Monday on social media.

Accompanying the news was an image of royal siblings Anna and Elsa (voiced in the movie by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel) standing in a misty forest.

The sequel to the hit 2013 cartoon musical was first announced in 2015. The original film was based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Snow Queen."

The vocal cast of the first Frozen also included Josh Gad as Olaf the snowman and Jonathan Groff as ice salesman Kristoff, who is also a love interest for Anna.

Santino Fontana, who won a Tony Sunday for his work in the musical Tootsie, played the villain Hans in Frozen.

All the principle cast members returned for Frozen 2.