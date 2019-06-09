June 9 (UPI) -- The animated adventure The Secret Life of Pets 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America with $47.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Dark Phoenix with $33 million, followed by Aladdin at No. 3 with $24.5 million, Godzilla: King of Monsters at No. 4 with $15.5 million and Rocketman at No. 5 with $14 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Ma at No. 6 with $7.8 million, John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum at No. 7 with $7.4 million, Avengers: Endgame at No. 8 with $4.8 million, Pokemon Detective Pikachu at No. 9 with $3 million and Booksmart at No. 10 with $1.6 million.