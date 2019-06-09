Cast member Kevin Hart, the voice of Snowball in the animated comedy "The Secret Life of Pets 2," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Patton Oswalt, the voice of Max in the animated comedy "The Secret Life of Pets 2," and his wife Meredith Salenger attend the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Harrison Ford, the voice of Rooster in the animated comedy "The Secret Life of Pets 2," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The animated adventure The Secret Life of Pets 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America with $47.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Dark Phoenix with $33 million, followed by Aladdin at No. 3 with $24.5 million, Godzilla: King of Monsters at No. 4 with $15.5 million and Rocketman at No. 5 with $14 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ma at No. 6 with $7.8 million, John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum at No. 7 with $7.4 million, Avengers: Endgame at No. 8 with $4.8 million, Pokemon Detective Pikachu at No. 9 with $3 million and Booksmart at No. 10 with $1.6 million.