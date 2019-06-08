Director Mikael Hafstrom attends the premiere of "The Rite" in Los Angeles on January 26, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Anthony Mackie attends the premiere of "Triple 9" in Los Angeles on February 16, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Anthony Mackie is set to star in the Netflix movie "Outside the Wire." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Avengers and The Hurt Locker actor Anthony Mackie has signed on to star in and produce the Netflix movie, Outside the Wire.

Director Mikael Håfström, whose credits include Escape Plan, 1408 and Evil, is scheduled to start filming the action movie this summer.

"Set in the future, a drone pilot is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do," a press release said.

Mackie also appeared in the most recent season of the streaming service's sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror.