Tom Holland attends the Tokyo premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 16, 2018. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Tom Holland will play Nathan Drake in an adaptation of the "Uncharted" video game series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The Uncharted movie has set a release date after years in development.

Sony Pictures announced Thursday the film, an adaptation of the PlayStation video game series starring Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake, will debut Dec. 18, 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter said Uncharted will open against Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story. The remake hails from 20th Century Fox.

Uncharted will feature 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg as director. Trachtenberg replaced Shawn Levy in January, and will also take over a new draft of the screenplay from Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker.

Deadline previously said the Uncharted movie is inspired by the third entry in the video game series, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. The game shows how a young Drake first met his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

The Uncharted video game series is developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony. Drake last appeared in the 2016 game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, while the most recent installment, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017), follows Chloe Frazer.

Holland is best known for playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the new Spider-Man movies. He will reprise the character in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which opens in theaters July 2.