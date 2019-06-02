'Godzilla' tops North American box office with $49M

Cast member Ziyi Zhang attends the premiere of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in Los Angeles on May 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Millie Bobby Brown attends the premiere of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in Los Angeles on May 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Vera Farmiga attends the premiere of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in Los Angeles on May 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $49 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Aladdin with $42.3 million, followed by Rocketman at No. 3 with $25 million, Ma at No. 4 with $18.3 million and John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum at No. 5 with $11.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Avengers: Endgame at No. 6 with $7.8 million, Pokemon Detective Pikachu at No. 7 with $6.7 million, Booksmart at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Brightburn at No. 9 with $2.3 million and The Hustle at No. 10 with $1.3 million.