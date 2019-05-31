Sam Riley attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Free Fire" on April 13, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ann Dowd will star in Netflix's remake of "Rebecca." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Ann Dowd and Ben Crompton have joined the cast of Netflix's remake of Rebecca.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Friday Dowd, Crompton, Keeley Hawes and Sam Riley will star with Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Armie Hammer in the new movie.

Rebecca is based on the Daphne du Maurier novel of the same name, which Alfred Hitchcock previously adapted as a 1940 film starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine. Ben Wheatley is directing the Netflix version.

Deadline said Jane Goldman wrote the script, with revisions by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Nira Park will produce, with production to begin next week in the U.K. and France.

Rebecca follows a young woman who marries an aristocratic widower. The new bride lives in the shadow of her husband's mysterious late first wife, whose memory haunts her husband's house.

Dowd is known for playing Patti Levin on The Leftovers and Aunt Lydia on The Handmaid's Tale, while Crompton portrayed Dolorous Edd on Game of Thrones. Hawes stars as Julia Montague on Bodyguard.