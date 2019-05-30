May 30 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo is back in action in a new teaser trailer for Rambo: Last Blood.

The clip, released on Thursday, features a retired Rambo living out his days on a farm until he is once again forced to use his deadly combat skills in order to exact revenge.

Rambo takes out a number of heavily armed enemies on his farm which is laced with traps and explosives.

"I've lived in a world of death," Rambo says. "All these years I've kept my secrets, but the time has come to face my past."

Rambo: Last Blood, from director Adrian Grunberg, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 20. Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio and Oscar Jaenada also star.

Stallone previously released a photo of himself sporting a new cowboy look as Rambo, hinting at Last Blood's more western tone.