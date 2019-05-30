Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Smallfoot" on September 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gina Rodriguez will play an ex-soldier and mother in the movie "Awake." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez will have a starring role in a new Netflix sci-fi drama film.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Thursday the 34-year-old actress has joined Awake, a new movie from Kodachrome director Mark Raso.

"@HereIsGina will star in 'Awake,' a new movie directed by Mark Raso ('Kodachrome')," the post reads. "Rodriguez will play an ex-soldier whose daughter may be the key to revealing the truth behind a global event that wiped out all electronics and took away humankind's ability to sleep."

Deadline said Rodriguez's character, Jill, has a troubled past. Jill must safely deliver her daughter to save the world before she loses her mind.

Paul Schiff will serve as producer, with Rodriguez, Raso, Joseph Raso, Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Greg Poirier and Whitney Brown as executive producers. Joanne Lee will serve as co-executive producer.

Rodriguez is known for playing Jane Villanueva on The CW series Jane the Virgin. She teased "twists and turns" to come in an interview with Vanity Fair in March ahead of the show's fifth and final season premiere.