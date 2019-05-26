May 26 (UPI) -- The live-action adaptation of Disney's classic cartoon Aladdin is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $86.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is John Wick: Chapter 3-- Parabellum with $24.4 million, followed by Avengers: Endgame at No. 3 with $16.8 million, Pokemon Detective Pikachu at No. 4 with $13.3 million and Brightburn at No. 5 with $7.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Booksmart at No. 6 with $6.5 million, A Dog's Journey at No. 7 with $4 million, The Hustle at No. 8 with $3.8 million, The Intruder at No. 9 with $2.3 million and Long Shot at No. 10 with $1.6 million.