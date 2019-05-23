Daniel Craig to undergo ankle surgery, 'Bond 25' unaffected

Daniel Craig will be undergoing ankle surgery due to an injury he suffered during filming of "Bond 25." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- The official Twitter account for the James Bond franchise has announced that Daniel Craig is set to undergo minor ankle surgery due to an injury he sustained while filming Bond 25.

Craig's procedure and recovery will not affect the production of Bond 25, which is still on track to release on April 8, 2020.

The actor, who has previously portrayed 007 in films Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, was hurt while filming Bond 25 in Jamaica.

The film will be the last time Craig appears as the secret agent.

Bond 25, from True Detective Season 1 and Beasts of No Nation director Cary Joji Fukunaga, is also set to star Rami Malek as a new villain, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Dali Benssalah.

Ralph Fiennes will be returning as M along with Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.