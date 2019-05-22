Christopher Nolan arrives at a photocall for the film "2001: A Space Odyssey" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 12, 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Kenneth Branagh arrives on the red carpet at the "All Is True" premiere on May 05. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (R) with his wife Sam Taylor-Wood. Taylor-Johnson has joined Christopher Nolan's next film along with Kenneth Branagh. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh have joined the cast of director Christopher Nolan's next film titled Tenet.

Tenet, which is set to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2020, is described as an action epic that takes place in the world of international espionage.

Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia and Clemence Poesy are also set to join the cast which includes lead star John David Washington along with Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

Nolan, best known for helming The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk, is directing Tenet from his own screenplay. The filmmaker is also serving as producer alongside his wife Emma Thomas.

The project will be filmed across seven countries.

Taylor-Johnson is best known for starring in Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2014's Godzilla while Branagh has starred in Dunkirk and Murder on the Orient Express which he also directed along with Thor.