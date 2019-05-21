Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rachel Dratch to star in 'Island Queen' comedy

Actress Rachel Dratch arrives at the New York premiere of "Sisters" in New York City on December 8, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is set to star in "Island Queen" opposite Rachel Dratch.

May 21 (UPI) -- Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Wine Country actress Rachel Dratch have signed on to star in the comedy film, Island Queen.

Playbill said Zackary Grady wrote and will co-star in the movie, which is now being filmed in Massachusetts.

Also featuring Max Dowden, Meredith Holzman, Marisol Sacramento, Nik Sadhnani, the film is about a teen hockey player on his way to an important tryout when he gets stuck on a ferry boat with a captain determined to attend a festival celebrating a famous cinematic shark.

"Me & @TheRealDratch are ON A BOAT," Ferguson tweeted Tuesday, along with a link to the story about the casting news.