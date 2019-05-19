Woody Allen shares trailer for 'Rainy Day in New York'

Actress Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" at the opening of the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Timothy Chalamet attends the red carpet arrivals at the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Writer-director Woody Allen has released a trailer for his next film "A Rainy Day in New York." File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Woody Allen has released on social media a trailer for his romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York, starring Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez.

Also featuring Elle Fanning, Jude Law, Diego Luna and Liev Schreiber, the film was completed in 2017, but its U.S. release was canceled by Amazon following intense media and industry scrutiny of Allen for decades-old, sexual-abuse allegations lodged by his daughter Dylan Farrow.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has not been convicted of any crime. He recently filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon pertaining to the film's release and the cancellation of other projects he had set up at the company.

It is scheduled to open in Italian theaters on Oct. 3, The Hollywood Reporter said.

"The official trailer for A Rainy Day in New York," Allen wrote without further comment in a weekend Facebook post.

The message accompanied a 90-second preview that shows college students, played by Chalamet and Fanning, heading into Manhattan so the young woman can interview a famous director.

She ends up getting ensnared in film-set drama, while Chalamet lands a role in a movie and is conflicted about kissing an actress played by Gomez in a scene.