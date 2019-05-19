'John Wick' tops the North American box office with $57M

Actor Lance Reddick attends the special screening of "John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum" in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Keanu Reeves attends the special screening of "John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum" in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves' latest action movie John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum is No. 1 in North America this weekend, earning $57 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Avengers: Endgame with $29.4 million, followed by Pokemon Detective Pikachu at No. 3, A Dog's Journey at No. 4 with $8 million and The Hustle at No. 5 with $6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Intruder at No. 6 with $4 million, Long Shot at No. 7 with $3.4 million, The Sun is Also a Star at No. 8 with $2.6 million, Poms at No, 9 with $2.1 million and Uglydolls at No. 10 with $1.6 million.